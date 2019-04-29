Three political and social justice activists have joined forces to form Supermajority, a new collective aimed at building a diverse women’s movement.

Alicia Garza (co-founder of Black Lives Matter), Cecile Richards (former president of Planned Parenthood) and Ai-jen Poo (executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance) launched Supermajority on April 29th and they are asking women all over the country to join them.

Why now and why women? Garza, Richards, and Poo have travelled across the nation gathering information from thousands of women activists on the hows and whys of their work. What they gleaned from that cross-country work helped shape the mission and tactics of Supermajority.

The collective has an ambitious goal of educating, training and mobilizing 2 million women on equity issues over the next year. The hope is that those women will in turn help educate, train, and mobilize millions more.

In a statement, Supermajority says it will:

Work with women across the country both online and off to develop a new, values-based agenda for gender equity to lift up through their activism.

With the help of Pantsuit Nation, as well as on the ground partners and allies, build a multiracial, intergenerational national membership community of women who will mobilize for this agenda and amplify it across the country.

Host on-the-ground trainings and community-based events across the country to convene women and give them the skills, tools and relationships to organize and build a powerful community to aggregate their power.

Supermajority’s social media channels (just hours old at press time) have already garnered thousands of followers and robust engagement.