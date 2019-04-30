Randall Emmett, an executive producer for Power, learned the hard way that you don’t go toe-to-toe with 50 Cent.

In fact, it’s a losing battle to trade insults since Fiddy is the reigning King of Petty.

This time, 50’s targeted Emmett, who he said owed him one million dollars from a loan he gave him some time ago. It probably wasn’t a smart idea that Emmett’s fiancée Lala Kent bragged on her reality show Vanderplump Rules, about an upcoming wedding she planning – especially since Emmett hasn’t paid his debt to 50 just yet, Complex reported.

The rapper took aim on Instagram by posting a clip of the show with the caption: “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning,” 50 wrote under the clip. “Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d*ck.”

50 used his Instagram to launch an assault against Emmett and he even posted texts with the EP trying to apologize and misspelling Fiddy saying “I’m sorry FOFTY”. And the rapper even made $300,000 off tee shirts with the misspelled name.

Fiddy’s ruthless attack to get his coins back has Emmett in his feelings and as promised he made good on the money and 50 took all the insults off his page.

Well 50 had the internet buzzing because once again he has proven that he’s not the one to mess with. Even Chrissy Teigen, who’s kind of the queen of clapback herself, said Fiddy is the one dude she doesn’t want to tangle with.

“I never ever want 50 Cent to be mad at me,” Teigen tweeted.

Can anyone win against 50 Cent? Well Teairra Mari sure couldn’t after she sued him in a revenge porn case but was forced to pay 50 Cent $30,000 in attorney fees after a judge dismissed all claims against him in her revenge porn lawsuit, The Blast reports.

The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood star initially sued 50 and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, after the latter released explicit footage of her on social media in apparent retaliation for her ending the relationship.

50 is gonna get his money no matter what it takes. We’re shook.