Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson is spreading the wealth after signing the NFL’s biggest contract by gifting each member of the team’s offensive line with $12,000 in Amazon Stock.

With 13 linemen on the roster, Wilson’s total for the stock is $156,000. Along with the stock, Wilson penned his big guys up front a letter to thank them for their hard work, which has resulted in a Super Bowl victory and the success of he as the leader of the franchise.

“You sacrifice our physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family,” TMZ states the letter reads. “This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

Gifts for linemen are not uncommon the NFL. Star players such as Tom Brady have gifted their protective line Audi Q7 cars, while the Los Angeles Rams superstar tandem of quarterback Jared Goff and halfback Tod Gurley have purchased their line off-road Polaris Rangers with a retail value of nearly $16,000 a piece. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports gifts to offensive linemen have ranged from shotguns to smokers to iPads over the years.

Earlier this month, Russell Wilson made headlined when he inked a 4-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. The contract also included a $65 million signing bonus, which was the biggest of any NFL player in history.

The contract came after a standoff between the once in a generation talent and the team. Wilson and his representation set a deadline for the new deal to be in place, which if not met would cut off the negotiation process. The deal was landed and a now infamous bedtime announcement video of Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, revealed the superstar couple was in Seattle for a while longer.