It was a match made in heaven.

On Monday, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore announced their engagement with a simple and meaningful message.

Hers said: “Forever yes.” His said: “Forever starts now.”

Stephens, 26, is ranked 8 and last year was the runner up in the French Open. She was also a part of the 2017 U.S. Fed Cup team championship in 2017.

Twitter, of course, fell in love with the matchup.

That rock tho 💎 pic.twitter.com/9gGqrwEj3A — Toronto FC (@torontofc) April 29, 2019

Congrats you two! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness together! — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) April 29, 2019

Her boo Altidore is a soccer star, making 110 international appearances since his 2007 U.S. national team debut.

The two were childhood friends who linked back up in 2016 and now the rest is history.

We wish Stephens and Altidore a happy ending and sadly it doesn’t seem to be in the cards for Khloé Kardashian who has given us a peek into her thoughts about her relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson and all of the cheating allegations, PEOPLE reports.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 34-year-old mom of True gave viewers an insight into how she felt about what those rumors did to her emotionally.

“Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me,” she said. “This is spot-on with me and it’s kind of freaking me out.”

Thompson was caught on camera in several questionable situations with other women.

“Meeting with all these different healers, I’m realizing that I’m suppressing a lot of my emotions,” she continued. “Now, it’s time to think about all that stuff.”

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she added. “It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

While Kardashian never made it to the altar, we hope she’s had some moments of clarity and finds her way to true love.