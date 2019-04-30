Khloé Kardashian has given us a peek into her thoughts about her relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson and all of the cheating allegations, PEOPLE reports.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 34-year-old mom of True gave viewers an insight into how she felt about what those rumors did to her emotionally.

First, there was the explosive TMZ footage showing Thompson getting cozy with several women at an NYC lounge in October 2017. And it didn’t help that he later was caught on video kissing and groping several women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

Kardashian seemingly forgave Thompson after the seedy video surfaced but then there was a meeting with a medium in Bail which helped her to take stock of how she was feeling.

“Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me,” she said. “This is spot-on with me and it’s kind of freaking me out.”

“Meeting with all these different healers, I’m realizing that I’m suppressing a lot of my emotions,” she continued. “Now, it’s time to think about all that stuff.”

“It’s hard to overcome cheating,” she added. “It’s hard to gain the trust back. You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

To add salt to her wounds after she forgave him within months Thompson was entangled in a scandal with a friend of the family Jordyn Woods who was accused of hooking up with him. Woods, however, said they simply shared a kiss and she’s been since kicked out as a Kardashian ally.

Together, Kardashian and Thompson are trying to make things work for the sake of their daughter Ture – but that means co-parenting and not a relationship.

“Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends,” said a source about True’s first birthday party. “Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited. It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan.”

The source admitted that Kardashian asked her family not to act up or snatch up Thompson.

“Khloé had asked her family to behave and leave Tristan alone.”

“Khloé and Tristan posed for some pictures together with True, but otherwise had very little interaction,” the source said. “Khloé let Tristan spend some alone time with True.”