Nipsey Hussle’s sister reportedly has filed for custody of his daughter Emani, whom he had custody of his before his tragic death.

According to TMZ, Samantha Smith petitioned the L.A. County Superior Court for guardianship of Hussle’s baby girl, 11-year-old Emani Asghedom.

Sources told the outlet that Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, had custody of Emani because her biological mother could not care for her. Emani lived with Hussle and his longtime girlfriend Lauren London and the son they shared, 2-year-old Kross.

According to the docs filed, Samantha claims she cared for Emani throughout her life and wants “to ensure the continued stability for Emani and ensure that she will be able to maintain her current and ongoing relationship” with the family.

Hussle was gunned down outside his Los Angeles Marathon Clothing Store March 31. On April 2, his sister took to Instagram to honor her brother and promised to keep Emani in her sights.

She wrote: “I got Emani.”

The guardianship petition is still pending.

Woman Defaces Nipsey Hussle’s wall mural

As L.A continues to mourn the death of their local hometown hero Nipsey Hussle with tributes like a wall mural, there was one fool defacing one dedicated to the rapper.

a chick named Kaitlyn Renee defaced the Nipsey mural in Hartford Ct pic.twitter.com/0u7v3TOAfg — AͯSͯTͯRO //+ 🚀 (@AstroNaughtt) April 28, 2019

According to The Root, A woman named Kaitlyn “Kay Kay” Renee was caught boldly desecrating a wall mural honor Hussle, by spray painting over a beautifully decorated wall tribute.

“I ain’t boutta argue with none of y’all over some PAINTING, “Kaitlyn said via her Instagram account. “you know how much dope shit in heaven park gets painted over? Oh alright then hop off. Yah Boutta ‘kill’ me over a painting. That shit is hilarious.”

“Who’s a bitch?” Kaitlyn added. “Not I. No disrespect to Corey y’all was just coming out y’all mouths WAY TOO much so I did what I did.”

The painting was created by Corey Payne, a local artist.

A fellow artist and musician, Joey Batts, restored the mural after the hater jacked it up.