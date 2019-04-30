Tamar Braxton has moved on from her marriage and is demanding the courts set her free — immediately!

According to The Blast, this month it was confirmed that the singer requested a ‘status only’ split which would essentially make her legally single while she and estranged husband Vincent Herbert finish the long process of dividing their assets.

READ MORE: R.I.P: Niece of Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton dies of fatal heart condition

Court documents show that the Braxton, 42, and Herbert have split over “irreconcilable differences,” and maintains that “there is nothing the Court can do to salvage or repair the marriage.”

Braxton requested a default judgment back in October alleging that Herbert was dragging his feet and not doing his part to move the divorce along. To her point, a month earlier in September, the music producer had been served on Sept. 6, yet missed his 30-day deadline to address the issue with the court.

Braxton and Herbert were wed on November 27, 2008, but on October 25, 2017, she filed for divorce, issuing a statement that it had been “an extremely difficult decision” to come to.

READ MORE: Jesse Williams’ ex wants $200,000 more as divorce battle continues

Since the separation, she has been linked to Nigerian businessman David Adefesco, causing many to speculate that her new relationship may also be a reason why she is now seeking to expedite her divorce proceedings.

“They love him. He is really kinda hard to not love,” she told PEOPLE.com about how much her family members love her new beau. “He’s a great guy, comes from a great family. Has great morals. He loves my son to pieces.”

Braxton said she’s dating a Nigerian man who is in finance and he’s very much into her and hasn’t been caught up in the ugliness of social media because he doesn’t have any accounts.

“He’s not on social media. We just have a regular, amazing relationship,” she said.