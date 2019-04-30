A year after Barack and Michelle Obama inked a deal with Netflix to produce content, the former president and first lady have announced the initial slate of series and films under their production company Higher Ground.

The seven projects range from fiction to non-fiction for adults and children, Vulture reports, and include documentaries, dramas, and a pre-school show that all focus on “celebrating the human spirit through struggles and triumph.”

“Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all,” Barack Obama said.

The couple reportedly acquired the acclaimed documentary American Factory at this year’s Sundance film festival. The story centers on a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in Ohio. Variety described the project as both “humorous” and “horrifying.”

Higher Ground has also picked up, Crip Camp, a documentary about a summer camp for disabled teenagers. Other projects include a biopic about Frederick Douglass, based on David W Blight’s Pulitzer-winning book, according to The Guardian.

There’s also a pre-school series in the works called Listen to Your Vegetables and Eat Your Parents, as well as a scripted anthology series based on the New York Times column “Overlooked” and a drama series Bloom described as “an upstairs/downstairs drama set in the world of fashion in post WWII New York City.”

The Obamas are also set to work with author Michael Lewis on a documentary series based on his book “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy.”

“We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” Michelle Obama said, noting that she and her husband “can’t wait to see these projects come to life – and the conversations they’ll generate.”

“We think there’s something here for everyone – moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day,” she added.