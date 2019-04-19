Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Twitter Thursday to praise songstress and businesswoman Beyonce for the release of her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, and her album, Homecoming: The Live Album.

Obama introduced the Twitter video with the caption: “So proud of my girl! The queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming.”

In the 52-second video, Obama, draped in sparkly black, sings the praises of Beyonce.

READ MORE: ‘Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé’ brings Bey’s brilliance and Blackness to Netflix

So proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/NlNkKIwqN6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 18, 2019

The Homecoming album features the music from Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance. Obama’s tweet came a day after Beyonce dropped the album and the film.

The words of praise are the latest in exchanges of admiration between the two icons. In 2009, Beyonce performed at the first inauguration of former President Barack Obama. Last July, the paparazzi peeped Michelle Obama famously dancing at a Beyonce concert in Paris.

READ MORE: Beyonce pays homage to Michelle Obama for TIME 100

Earlier this week, Beyonce wrote a piece for Time on Michelle Obama’s recognition as one of the news organization’s 100 Most Influential People.

“Loving Michelle Obama wasn’t much of a choice,” Beyonce wrote. “It was something that came naturally, because of how she carried herself. Because she resembled us and was moving in spaces where, as Black Americans, we weren’t exactly meant to be, she seemed so powerful.”