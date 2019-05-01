Jaden Smith is probably one of Hollywood’s most interesting young adults. A musician, philanthropist, fashion designer, philosopher and businessman he reminds of us another influencer in tinsel town. Apparently, others have seen this social resemblance… so much so, he has been cast to play him in an upcoming television project.

Smith has recently been pegged to play a young “Kanye West” in a new anthology on Showtime called Omniverse. The show was created by Kanye West.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the thirty-minute series will be “examining the many doors of perception” and will focus on West in an “alternate reality.”

A pilot script for the first season has been already been commissioned and will focus on ego.

West will serve as the executive producer for the show, along with Scooter Braun from SB Projects, Lee Sung Jin, James Shin, Scott Manson and Miguel Melendez. Westbrook Studios will also be involved in the creation of the show.

Omniverse is the first anthology to be on Showtime in a while and it is also West’s first TV series. The script was developed by Jin, who is a reputable comedic scriptwriter. His credits include, Silicon Valley, Netflix show, Tuca & Bertie and animated show, Undone.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be collaborating with everyone involved to present an alternate world through the eyes of a young man somewhere in the multiverse who happens to also be a Kanye West,” Lin said. “Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative.”

Showtime has been working to expand its “original offerings” as a network. It hasn’t put out an anthology in the past years since it became “en vogue.” Omniverse will offer a new outlet for viewers compared to Showtime’s other shows.

It’s great to see that Smith will be making a return on the small screen. Variety reports that Smith most recently appeared in films, Life in a Year and Skate Kitchen.