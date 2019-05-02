Meek Mill and Jay-Z linked up for a meeting for the REFORM Alliance, an organization developed to help fight for criminal justice reform, TMZ reports. They were joined by Patriots owner Robert Kraft despite his current personal troubles with the law.

The rappers seem to be about that ride or die life, especially since Kraft has been a staunch supporter of Mill. Kraft even visited Mill in Pennsylvania prison while the rapper was serving a two to four years bid for violating his probation.

Mill posted a photo of Kraft and the crew after their meeting that was also attended by REFORM CEO Van Jones, and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin who is also a close friend of Mill.

“Unimaginable game given,” Meek wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Unimaginable game given🤞🏾 #reform @reform A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on May 1, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT

The REFORM alliance has set a goal to raise $50 million to support releasing 1 million prisoners released over five years.

Jones previously said he envisions the Reform Alliance as an amplifier, not a replacement, for the work countless grassroots organizations have tirelessly done for decades.

“We are looking for deep alignment and partnership with groups who are out there on the front lines. We can be side by side and get something done in this space,” said Jones. “We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We are here to accelerate the wheel that has already been built by grassroots people and that’s what the Reform Alliance is all about.”

Kraft caught with his pants down

Police in Florida charged Kraft with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him allegedly paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlor.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this year in Atlanta.