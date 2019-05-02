Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith’s request for emergency guardianship of the slain rapper’s daughter has been denied, The Blast reports.

It is reported that Smith filed the petition for Emani Asghedom, to ensure that the girl “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”

Unfortunately, according to court documents, the judge has denied Smith‘s request to be appointed Emani‘s temporary guardian.

Sources told the outlet that Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, had custody of Emani because her biological mother could not care for her.

But the judge determined there wasn’t an imminent situation that required such a request to be granted at this time, especially without giving notice to her biological mother.

“No urgency demonstrated for granting this relief prior to hearing on May 14th,” the ruling states.

Smith detailed in the petition that she had no intentions of informing Emani’s mom, but the judge pushed back and ordered her to give the mother Tanisha Foster notice of a hearing on her request.

Hussle and Emani’s mom both shared joint custody in 2013. At first, Foster had Emani during the week while Hussle had her on weekends. Later Hussle became the primary caretaker.

Smith reportedly claimed in her petition she had “always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care.”

Hussle was gunned down outside his Los Angeles Marathon Clothing Store March 31. On April 2, his sister took to Instagram to honor her brother and promised to keep Emani in her sights.

Nipsey Hussle Memorial to be Shut Down

It appears that what should have been a place where people could pay respect to the fallen rapper has become a chaotic scene.

TMZ reports that the memorial outside the store where the Hussle lost his life will shut down because there are those who have tried to monetize his death. There have reportedly been people hocking bootleg merch and giving tours.

Since it has become disrespectful it will be shuttered.