Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow announced Tuesday that he will be having major heart surgery at UCLA Medical Center.

Blow wanted all his friends to know, that he was prepping for aortic artery repair which he says he damaged during a recent trip to China. The rapper asked his Instagram fans for prayers.

“To all my friends and family. I am in the hospital at UCLA Medical. I am preparing for an aortic artery repair procedure tomorrow morning. The procedure will stabilize the artery from further damage caused by the hematoma I contacted from my recent travels to China. Dr. Kwon is an incredible surgeon with hundreds of these procedures under his belt. I trust that God will use him as a tool of success tomorrow. To the prayer warriors. Please keep me in prayer. I will see you all soon!!!! Encouraged!!! KB.”

Blow is the rap godfather who was the first commercially successful rapper and the first to sign with a major record label. Blow has experienced heart problems in the past. In 2016, he suffered a heart attack in his home.

Most recently, the 80s rapper’s name resurfaced in news reports when the state’s attorney general, Mark R. Herring, who is second in line to succeed current governor Ralph Northam who’s embroiled in his own blackface yearbook scandal, admitted that he dressed like Blow with a wig and blackface while in college.

In response, rather than joining the calls for Herring to resign, the rap icon and ordained minister actually wants to meet Herring to discuss the decision to don blackface and to pray with him.

“Christ says we need to forgive in order to receive forgiveness. It’s going to take some love to conquer the hate and racism that is apparently still in our society,” Blow added in the interview. “Love is the key, love is the answer. It’s the only way we’re going to get rid of racism, the only way to mend hearts that are hurting.”

We’re praying for you!