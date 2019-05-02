Raz B of the R&B group B2K who are currently on their Millennium Tour has been arrested for domestic abuse, TMZ reports.

On Wednesday, Raz whose real name is De’Mario Monte Thornton, was picked up in Minnesota on claims that he allegedly beat up and choked his girlfriend in a parking lot.

TMZ reports that they got into an argument and she allegedly attacked him. His reps allege that when he fought back it was in self-defense.

Cops were called after the woman told family members about the violent confrontation, which resulted in the subsequent arrest.

The Millennium Tour is said to have ten more stops but there is no word if Raz will bow out of staying on board.

Earlier this year, he took to Instagram to announce he was quitting the group’s reunion Millennium Tour because he felt unsafe with the group’s former manager around — who he accuses of sexually abusing him.

But he later joined the tour anyway.

The singer has alleged that Chris Stokes, the former manager of B2K, of molested him when he was around 11 years old. He said the abuse started “one day when Chris was like — ‘Let me touch you’…I can’t speak for everybody, but if you want my personal opinion, I think he did (touch all the other group members).”

Raz’s brother, Ricardo Thornton, confirmed the abuse, claiming that Stokes sexually abused him as well. “Chris [Stokes] made me take showers with the other boys…All that little sh** that my brother was introduced to, that sh** was brought to me first, and I blocked that sh**. I wasn’t with it, I backed off…I kinda knew what was going on over there, and yet I took my brother over to Chris. I didn’t protect him like I should have. [Stokes] molested my brother and he molested me,” Thornton said, according to Hotnewhiphop.com.

Stokes was also accused of mismanaging the group’s finances. When the allegations first surfaced, Omarion chose to side with Stokes.

B2k Is touring with Mario, Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, and others.