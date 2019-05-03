A heart attack suffered last week by R&B legend Peabo Bryson is now forcing the singer to cancel upcoming concerts.

The 68-year-old crooner’s condition is reportedly improving after the mild heart attack but he remains hospitalized. He was home in Georgia at the time of the attack.



A representative told TMZ the singer is expected to make a full recovery and the cancellations are to provide a full focus on his health.



“Mr. Bryson is still listed in stable condition and is improving, rapidly,” the rep stated. “The family extends their deepest gratitude and appreciation to friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support expressed throughout this experience.”



“Fans who have purchased tickets are encouraged to call local box offices for details and instructions,” Bryson’s rep told Essence.



The Twitter account for the “Feel the Fire” singer has issued a picture with the message: “Recovering Well. Feeling better. Continue to pray for Peabo.”

Bryson has been active in music since 1976 and is a two-time Grammy and Oscar award winner. Bryson released his latest album, Stand For Love, in 2018. The album was his first in 11 years. He is also known for singing the Disney duets “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin with Regina Belle.



The cancelled Peabo Bryson concerts are listed below.



May 3-4 – Akron, Ohio

May 10 – Hammond, Indiana

May 12-13 – Orlando, Florida

May 16 – Greenville, South Carolina

May 25 – Bethesda, Maryland