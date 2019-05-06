Meek Mill’s controversial criminal case involving parole violations, a failed drug test and his noncompliance to a court order forced him to miss out on a $450,000 check for a performance in Abu Dhabi because the trial judge wouldn’t approve his travel.

In an interview Monday with ESPN’s Outside the Lines, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin spilled the tea about Judge Genece Brinkley blocking Meek’s bag… again.

She pulled a similar move when the rapper requested to travel to Toronto for a playoff game, which prompted Rubin to call out the shady move via his Instagram by stating: “I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life, but did you really NOT approve him to go to rep the sixers in Toronto for the game?”

A source close to the situation shared more deets about Meek’s latest travel drama, telling Complex that Meek’s request to travel was submitted by his team in early March for a performance set to go down the first week in April. Judge Brinkley had until March 15 to grant the request but she purposely missed the deadline and only approved it four days later on March 19th.

Public record shows that Brinkley gave the green light for Meek’s travel for April 3-7, but her perceived pettiness turned out to be quite costly for the Philly Hip-Hop star as he missed the concert and his $450k payday.

As TheGrio previously reported, Meek Mill was joined by REFORM Alliance co-chairs Van Jones and Michael Rubin at the Philadelphia Municipal Services Building last month, where he proposed a new bipartisan measure to reform the state’s probation and parole system, according to a news release.

The legislation seeks to prevent parolees and probationers from getting trapped in the criminal justice system for non-violent offenses. It also focuses on reforming technical violations similar to what landed Mill back in jail in November 2017, over a nearly decade-old gun and drug case, REFORM Alliance noted in the release.

Meanwhile, Meek’s criminal justice fight is the subject of the upcoming Amazon docuseries titled Free Meek, Complex reports.

“I never really looked at it like a nightmare,” Meek says in the trailer. “I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. It’s just real life.”

Free Meek drops this summer on Amazon Prime.