Over the past several months Judge Genece Brinkley has been accused of having a personal vendetta against rapper Meek Mill, and now the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers is speaking up to say that he agrees.

According to the Washington Post, on Saturday, Michael Rubin lashed out at Judge Brinkley after learning that Meek’s request to travel with the Sixers to watch them play the Toronto Raptors in Canada for the Eastern Conference Semifinals had been denied.

READ MORE: Meek Mill draws huge crowd talking about his time in prison and criminal justice reform at CBC conference

Brinkley originally sentenced the rapper to prison in 2008 when he was arrested on a drug and weapons charge. Then in 2016 she sentenced him to two to four years in prison for a minor probation violation, sparking public outrage.

Several high profile celebrities, including Jay-Z have spoken out against the judge for what they believe are disproportionate and heavy handed sentences, prompting the FBI to investigate her handing of the case in 2017.

“Judge Genece Brinkley – I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life, but did you really NOT approve him to go to rep the sixers in Toronto for the game?” he wrote on Instagram. “As soon as the schedule came out, Meek asked probation for approval- they immediately approved!”

READ MORE: Looks like rapper Meek Mill is still stuck with Judge Genece Brinkley

“We filed w/your court as soon as the schedule came out since you need to approve travel to Canada!” he added. “Since you didn’t respond to numerous phone calls and emails we even sent a lawyer to the courthouse today!!”

Rubin concluded his message by stating that this case should be seen as a cautionary tale for those without the Meek’s fame.

“AND MOST IMPORTANTLY IF THIS HAPPENS TO MEEK, WHAT DO YOU THINK HAPPENS TO THE AVG PERSON(WHO CANT AFFORD GREAT LAWYERS ETC) ON PROBATION??” he asked rhetorically.

READ MORE: Meek Mill gives away 6,000 backpacks filled with school supplies in Philadelphia