A Louisville, Ky., man has been charged with murder after police say he struck his infant child in the head with his fist after he lost a video game.

Anthony Trice, 26, was keeping his son on Friday when he apparently lost his temper after losing the game, reported the Louisville Courier-Journal. Trice reportedly became so enraged that he threw the game controller and then viciously punched his one-month-old infant in the head, which caused serious physical injury, according to an arrest citation.

After the incident, police said Trice picked the infant up and attempted to quiet his cries. But as Trice carried the boy into the kitchen, police said he dropped the baby. He proceeded to pick the infant up and headed back to the kitchen to make a bottle.

Afterward, police said Trice brought the baby into a bedroom and sat him up in a seated position. Investigators then said Trice put a blanket in front of his son and placed the bottle into his mouth. At this point, Trice said he left his son in the room to go to the bathroom but said when he returned he noticed the baby was in distress and this is when he called 911 for help, according to WLKY news.

Trice reportedly admitted to hitting his infant son during a statement he gave police. Police said he also was advised of his Miranda Rights but waived them.

The infant was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night.

Trice was initially charged on Saturday with first-degree criminal abuse of a child. Those charges were elevated to murder because the infant has died.

Trice was expected to be arraigned in Jefferson District Court on Monday.