Get ready for the odd and different on full display at fashion’s biggest night. The 2019 MET Gala will bring A-list stars (and a few lucky B-list celebs) out in full force at the behest of Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year’s event will be co-hosted by mother monster herself, Lady Gaga, Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci; British pop sensation Harry Styles, and the G.O.A.T. in a designer tutu on the tennis courts, Serena Williams.

The MET Gala theme is, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and includes fashion from 14 designers such as Marc Jacobs, Gucci and Moschino who created over 300-pieces in a collection that screams from the theatrical and extreme to the silly and over-the-top.

None of us can afford the $35,000 price tag to get in (the money goes to the museum’s the Costume Institute) and we don’t really know what all goes on inside, but we can help you enjoy some of the boldest looks from this year’s star-studded red carpet!

Check out your favorite celebs below:

Megalyn Echikunwoke and Chris Rock

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Frances Aaternir

Halsey

Zoe Saldana

Regina King

Michael B. Jordon

Lewis Hamilton

Danai Gurira

Janet Mock

Dominique Jackson

French Montana

Frank Ocean

Tiffany Haddish

Ashton Sanders

Mj Rodriguez

Lee Daniels

Cast of “Ain’t Too Proud”

Yara Shahidi

Omari Hardwick

Ava DuVernay

Bethann Hardison

Dapper Dan

21 Savage

Bevy Smith

Regina Hall

Laverne Cox

Billy Porter

Serena Williams

Actress Liza Koshy

Alicia Quarles