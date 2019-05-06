Former first last Michelle Obama hit up Twitter on Monday to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed their first child on Monday, May 6.

The New York Times bestselling author tweeted: “Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both you.”

She also noted that she and former President Barack Obama “can’t wait to meet” the baby, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Duchess Megan developed a bond with Obama back in December, when the “Becoming” author toured London to promote her memoir.

“Meghan and Michelle met after the discussion and chatted for a long time. They’re very close,” a source told BAZAAR.com at the time. Prince Harry has also long been close with the Obamas; as they even collaborated on the Invictus Games back in 2016.

The Duchess and the prince welcomed their first child in the early hours Monday morning and the new royal reportedly arrived at seven pounds and three ounces. The birth was announced on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ official Instagram account.

As TheGrio previously reported, the couple has not yet announced a name for their baby boy. The trio are scheduled to make their first public appearance together in two days.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, told Britain’s The Sun newspaper that he hopes his grandson will “serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honor,” according to The AP.

Proud papa Prince Harry gushed about the birth of his son to reporters, “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said.

The new royal baby will be seventh in line to the throne. The child is the Queen‘s eighth great-grandchild.