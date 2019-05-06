Shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child into the world, the Duke of Sussex told the media that they had not yet chosen a name for their son.

“Still thinking about names, and the baby is a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it but that’s the next bit,” Harry said in this video posted on The Today Show’s Twitter page.

READ MORE: It’s a Boy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

Harry went on to tell the press that he and Meghan would be “seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share with you guys so everyone can see the baby.” It was unclear where Harry and Meghan would be presenting their new boy to the world.

According to an official statement from Buckingham Palace, Meghan gave birth at 5:26 a.m. to an infant boy weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The duchess of Sussex’s mom, Doria Ragland, is with the new parents at their home.

Baby boy is seventh in line to the British throne, right behind his daddy. It wasn’t known whether the boy would receive a royal title, like the titles given to the three children of Prince William and Catherine, Harry’s older brother and sister-in-law.

READ MORE: HBCU grad wants to reopen healthy food store in Nipsey Hussle’s neighborhood

But Prince Harry let it be known that he is over the moon thrilled.

“As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” he told reporters outside of Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s residence near Windsor Castle, according to The New York Times. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.”