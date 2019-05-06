Meghan Markle thegrio.com
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smile during the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child into the world. The baby boy was born in the early hours of May 6, weighting 7 pounds and three ounces. The birth was announced on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ official Instagram account.

This latest addition to the royal family, makes for Queen Elizabeth’s fourth great-grandchild. Prince William and Duchess Kate have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.


The royal couple has not yet announced a name for their baby boy. The family of three is scheduled to make their first public appearance together in two days. Prince Harry excitedly talked about the birth of his son:

Waiting on the Royal

The world has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new royal ever since Kensington Palace officially announced last October that Meghan was expecting.


The announcement was timed just ahead of the newlyweds’ international tour, which meant that Meghan and Harry were showered with a diverse array of baby gifts from all over the world.

Meghan remained active throughout her pregnancy, traveling with her husband and attending to royal admirers with her usual grace and charm. In January, a fan named Peggy McEachrom (a native of Jamaica) predicted that Meghan would have a boy.  At the time, Meghan noted to the fan that they did not know the sex of the baby, but that she was always interested in people’s predictions.

As her baby bump grew, Meghan never let her new figure hamper her stylish wardrobe choices. She remained chic and poised throughout her pregnancy.

Which side of the family will the new baby favor?

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers’ Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 5: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a reception to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

 

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a musical performance as they attend a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House on March 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

 

 