Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child into the world. The baby boy was born in the early hours of May 6, weighting 7 pounds and three ounces. The birth was announced on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ official Instagram account.

This latest addition to the royal family, makes for Queen Elizabeth’s fourth great-grandchild. Prince William and Duchess Kate have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



The royal couple has not yet announced a name for their baby boy. The family of three is scheduled to make their first public appearance together in two days. Prince Harry excitedly talked about the birth of his son:

BREAKING: “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” Prince Harry speaks after birth of royal baby boy pic.twitter.com/kKaUvTp8vv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2019

Waiting on the Royal

The world has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new royal ever since Kensington Palace officially announced last October that Meghan was expecting.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018



The announcement was timed just ahead of the newlyweds’ international tour, which meant that Meghan and Harry were showered with a diverse array of baby gifts from all over the world.

Meghan remained active throughout her pregnancy, traveling with her husband and attending to royal admirers with her usual grace and charm. In January, a fan named Peggy McEachrom (a native of Jamaica) predicted that Meghan would have a boy. At the time, Meghan noted to the fan that they did not know the sex of the baby, but that she was always interested in people’s predictions.

As her baby bump grew, Meghan never let her new figure hamper her stylish wardrobe choices. She remained chic and poised throughout her pregnancy.

Which side of the family will the new baby favor?