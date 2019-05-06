The adorable little three-year-old, who tugged at America’s heart when her photograph looking up at the official portrait of former FLOTUS Michelle Obama went viral, has captured the moment further in a children’s book.

We learned of Parker Curry in March 2018 when a photo of her staring in awe at Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. went viral. In October, Parker would even dressed up as Michelle Obama wearing a replica of the gown that Michelle wore in the official portrait.

Now, the toddler, along with her mom, Jessica Curry, is the author of a book titled Parker Looks Up, which tells the story of two young friends visited a museum where they are enthralled by the paintings that they encounter.

So excited to finally share the cover of our book “Parker Looks Up” with all of you! Available for pre-order now! #ParkerLooksUp #SimonKids pic.twitter.com/Z9RobygH2W — Parker Curry (@_parkercurry) April 30, 2019

“Parker’s every day moment became an extraordinary one, and my sincerest hope is that our book will continue to resonate that moment’s power and promise, its hope and dreams, its inspiration and indelible impact with Parker, her generation, and generations to follow,” Curry told Essence. “After all, with their inner and profound insight and wisdom, our children are truly our future.”

Parker rose to national attention when an image of her looking up at the Obama portrait, by artist Amy Sherald, captured the attention of many people across social media. Curry told media outlets that Parker was transfixed by Michelle’s portrait.

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …” Curry said, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

And then when the girl dressed as Obama for Halloween, in a custom-made gown by Alisha Welsh of Magnolia Lake Children’s Clothing, Obama tweeted her approval.

Curry now says she hopes the book will inspire children to dream big and to keep looking up.