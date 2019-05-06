Nearly a month after his wife of 20 years, Wendy Williams, filed for divorce, Kevin Hunter has responded in new legal documents filed on May 3.

As expected, Hunter is not walking about from this marriage without a fight. After being kicked out of their marital home and fired as an executive producer on Williams’ hit daytime talker, The Wendy Williams Show, Hunter is now seeking millions from her in alimony and child support for their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., TMZ reports. Hunter also wants his estranged wife to foot the bill for their son’s college expenses.

Williams’ move to file for divorce came weeks after Hunter’s alleged mistress gave birth to his love child. Last month, he seemed to address his alleged infidelity, stating: “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

Meanwhile, Williams told her viewers last month, “I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever.”

Hunter also noted in his statement that no matter how the dust settles once the divorce is finalize, “We are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife,” he said.

“She’s not taking him back. He’s being fired as her manager and she lawyered up big time,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after news broke that Williams finally made the decision to kick her alleged abusive hubby to the curb.

A source previously told PEOPLE Hunter “realizes he really messed up.”

“He’s taken a very somber position and is just trying to focus on what’s next,” the source said.

Not only has Williams cut ties with Hunter professionally, according to the source, she “has nothing to say to him,” since filing for divorce.