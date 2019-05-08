A suburban New York teen who has been on the run for two weeks after being identified as the prime suspect in the killing of an 18-year-old woman, turned himself in to police on Tuesday, the Journal News in Westchester County, N.Y. reported.

On April 29, police in Yonkers, N.Y., announced they were seeking eighth grader Jamir Thompson, 15, in the shooting April 25 death of Marilyn Cotto Montanez, who was walking nearby a fight the teen was in when she was struck by a stray bullet. She died at a hospital soon after.

Montanez was gunned down while walking in the street with her younger sister, who was not injured. Police believe that Thompson stole a gold chain from another teenager and a fight between him and a group of youths ensued. Amid the scuffle, Thompson allegedly pulled out a .9mm handgun and fired. Unfortunately, when he shot at the group, he instead struck Montanez in the head.

Authorities searched as far as Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida as part of the search, he said.

The Journal News reported Thompson turned himself in to authorities overnight Tuesday and was arraigned later in the day. The teenager, who has a history of violent crime and gang ties, now faces second-degree murder charges as a juvenile.

Thompson is reportedly being held without bail “This is a very serious charge,” said Westchester Family Court Judge Arlene Gordon-Oliver.

Prosecutors convinced the judge to hold Thompson without bail because despite his lawyer Lisa Pelosi saying in court that Thompson comes from a “nice family,” his ability to evade police for so long made him a flight risk.

Thompson was identified as the alleged shooter after police viewed hours of surveillance footage, issued warrants and conducted dozens of interviews. Montaez, was an unintended victim, Yonkers police said.

“Give a 15-year-old a gun, and it’s not going to end well,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. “It didn’t in this case, and it won’t in any case.”

“This incident has deeply affected our community because an innocent life was lost,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner previously said. “We will not rest until Jamir Thompson answers for his reckless and despicable conduct.”

It is unclear how the teen allegedly secured the weapon used in the homicide.