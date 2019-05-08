Apparently reality television star Kim Kardashian West is very popular in prisons — and not because inmates are drooling over a pin-up poster of her.

Convicts are reportedly turning to her for help in getting out of prison after hearing that she helped release 17 inmates by partnering with and funding the 90 Days of Freedom campaign, an initiative led by lawyers Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody of the Decarceration Collective, TMZ reports.

Kardashian, who is studying to become a lawyer herself through an apprenticeship with a California law firm, is being highly sought after and so is her legal team which has reportedly been inundated with texts, calls and other requests to look into prisoners’ cases.

Kardashian and her team have helped to facilitate the release of low-level drug offenders who were serving excessively lengthy sentences, and they’re doing it based on the newly signed First Step Act.

She is reportedly dedicating her time to reading dozens of stories and the ones which have strong testimonies are the ones for which she advocates.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was referred to as “The Princess of Prison Reform,” after she successfully helped Alice Johnson, Mathew Charles, and most recently Cyntoia Brown, win clemency and eventual release. Those cases have encouraged others who are behind bars to hope that she can do the same for them.

In January, Kardashian praised President Trump for signing a federal criminal justice reform bill that allowed the release of 52-year-old grandfather Mathew Charles, who initially served 21 years of a 35-year sentence and was released, but after two years was ordered on a technicality to return to prison and complete his term.

“Just got word that Matthew Charles will be coming home within 24 hours,” West, 38, tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “Thank you @realDonaldTrump for signing the 1st step act. This is what true bipartisanship can accomplish.”

