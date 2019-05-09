The hate heated up on social media against Ayesha Curry on Wednesday after she appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk and opened up about feeling insecure.

—Jada Pinkett Smith talks about dealing with flirty women who have pushed up on her hubby Will—

Curry gave her open and honest assessment, which guests on the popular show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom, and daughter are known to do. But social media lashed out at Curry calling her a “thirsty” married woman and “thot” who wants attention from men just so she can reject them because she isn’t available.

Well, Curry heard and clapped back stating that she said what she said and will continue to stand in her truth.

“This is me throwing a pair of spanx in a Marie Kondo-Esque bin. “Does it spark joy?” I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay! If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it. If you get a chance to watch the actual RTT and not the headlines and rumors please do! There is so much more depth to the talk and our family is grateful to @jadapinkettsmith for giving us the opportunity to bond together. As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be 😏. Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically. 🙏🏽(that’s all-Miranda voice)”

The support for Curry and the call for women to be more authentic poured in from family and celebs.

“A WORDDDDD! let’s continue to speak our truth and not be ashamed. The people that REALLY matter are listening and are feeling less and less alone. There are so many mama’s and women out there who relate to you and your truth and this is giving them the confidence to speak their truth and raise their voice! Your willfulness to share is beyond and we are all so thankful! Love you and the woman that you are!” said user @sydelcurrylee, who happens to also be Steph Curry’s younger sister.

Other celebs like Gabrielle Union, and The Real’s Tamera Mowry and Adrienne Bailon, popped up in Curry’s comments to give their nod of support too.

On the RTT episode, Jada Pinkett Smith also set the record straight about how she’s dealt with flirtatious female fans who have approached her handsome husband Will over the years.

—Harlem family of six killed in fast-moving fire caused by unattended stove—

Curry kept it real and opened up about some things that bothered her like the lack of male attention she receives.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ ”

Curry added, “but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s lookin’.”

Smith traveled to North Carolina to meet with Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry’s mother Sonya Curry, little sister Sydel Curry and future sister-in-law Callie Rivers, to discuss everything from anxiety issues to handling women who have been flirty with their famous men.