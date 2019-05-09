The National Rifle Association President Carolyn Meadows took aim at Rep. Lucy McBath, saying that the lawmaker and mom whose son was killed in a senseless shooting, and who is pushing for gun reform, was only elected to office because she is “a minority female.”

“There will be more than one person in the race, but we’ll get that seat back,” Meadows told the Marietta Daily Journal about possibly reclaiming Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District seat.

“But it is wrong to say like McBath said, that the reason she won was because of her anti-gun stance. That didn’t have anything to do with it — it had to do with being a minority female. And the Democrats really turned out, and that’s the problem we have with conservatives — we don’t turn out as well.”

McBath has been a staunch advocate for stricter gun laws since the death of her son Jordan Davis who was killed in 2012 by a shooter who complained the music coming from the car he was in was too loud.

McBath surprisingly took the 6th Congressional seat from Republican Rep. Karen Handel in November. It was the first time a Democrat had secured the seat since the 1970s.

On Monday, McBath clapped back at Meadows’ comments.

“Hi NRA! It’s time we clear something up. I won this race because – after my son was senselessly murdered in 2012 – I stood up to do something about it. I knew it was time to fight back,” she wrote. McBath’s son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed in 2012, during an argument that started over a loud music complaint. The shooter was ultimately sentenced to life without parole.

(1/x) Hi NRA! It’s time we clear something up. I won this race because – after my son was senselessly murdered in 2012 – I stood up to do something about it. I knew it was time to fight back. ⬇️ Stand with me ⬇️https://t.co/qkGhncNm1ghttps://t.co/VwsgSZmQmp — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) May 6, 2019

“The House has already passed gun safety legislation for the first time in decades, and there is much more to come… My work on gun violence, healthcare, and many other issues is just starting,” McBath added in a follow-up tweet. “And yes – as a woman of color I am proud to be part of the most diverse class in American history. My experiences drive the work I am doing for my constituents. And nobody can take that away from me.”

My work on gun violence, healthcare, and many other issues is just starting. And yes – as a woman of color I am proud to be part of the most diverse class in American history. My experiences drive the work I am doing for my constituents. And nobody can take that away from me. pic.twitter.com/LIC9ouiwRs — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) May 6, 2019

Meadows a Trump supporter said she plans to not only work to reclaim the Congressional seat but she also plans to help President Donald Trump secure a second term.

“We’re going to work to get Donald Trump reelected, unity, and that’s primarily it…” she said. “It’s a powerful lobby, not just for gun rights, but for rights.”

Meadows later issued an apology via The Washington Post.