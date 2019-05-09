After a New York Times investigation exposed President’s Donald Trump’s tax returns for a 9-year period and found out that he didn’t have as much money as he has claimed Rev. Al Sharpton weighed in and said he’s not surprised.

According to TMZ Sharpton said he knew Trump wasn’t the astute businessman he has pretended to be and the NYT article proves that. The Times looked into 9-year span of Trump’s tax returns and revealed that he was losing money by the millions between 1985 and 1994 and spent those years in the red.

“Those of us in New York that knew him when he kept going through these bankruptcies, some of the contractors he wouldn’t pay, knew that he was not one who was a philanthropist at all. So it may be stunning how much he lost, and that it was the biggest loss during that time period, but it’s not stunning that he was not doing good business. The question becomes, how do you have the arrogance to say you’re going to write a book called The Art of the Deal when you are that much underwater. If he would do that then there’s no surprise what he would do as President,” said Sharpton.

And in case you missed it, The NYT outlines just how broke Trump was doing those years and wrote: “By the time his master-of-the-universe memoir “Trump: The Art of the Deal” hit bookstores in 1987, Donald J. Trump was already in deep financial distress, losing tens of millions of dollars on troubled business deals, according to previously unrevealed figures from his federal income tax returns.”

In fact, Trump reported he lost some $46.1 million from his casino, hotel and retail businesses in 1985 and then continued the losses continued every year thereafter totaling $1.17 billion in losses for the decade. No other American individual lost more than Trump, the Times found.

That’s pretty glaring.