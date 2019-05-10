Now that Georgia’s controversial abortion bill, banning the procedure after six weeks, was signed into law this week, three major production companies have already vowed to never produce projects in the peach state.

—Cop who held Eric Garner in fatal chokehold faces department trial Monday—

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a restrictive “heartbeat” abortion bill that bans abortions in the state after six weeks. Many women don’t even know they are pregnant at this point.

The three production companies, Wire creator David Simon’s Blown Deadline, Killer Films and Duplass Brothers Productions have yet to shoot projects in Georgia but said they have no plans to do so now that the controversial bill has passed.

“Don’t give your business to Georgia. Will you pledge with me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this backwards legislation?,” Duplass wrote.

Don’t give your business to Georgia. Will you pledge with me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this backwards legislation? — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 9, 2019

“Can only speak for my production company. Our comparative assessments of locations for upcoming development will pull Georgia off the list until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired,” Simon wrote.

Can only speak for my production company. Our comparative assessments of locations for upcoming development will pull Georgia off the list until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired. https://t.co/WTb0tj95zH — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 9, 2019

—Rihanna makes history as first woman of color to helm own fashion line with LVMH—

Stacey Abrams has also weighed in on the bill, calling it “bad for business” in the state.

Bad policies like the forced pregnancy bill are a direct result of voter suppression. If leaders can silence Georgians’ voices at the ballot box, they can ignore Georgians’ voices when in office. We will fight back in court and at the voting booth. #HB481 https://t.co/15iOJWaBUU — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 7, 2019

Abrams said on MSNBC’s AM Joy that the bill threatens the state’s booming film business.

“I think Georgia has to realize that while we’re enjoying an extraordinary boom in the film industry, there is nothing that says it has to stay here,” she said. “We have to be a state that is not only friendly to businesses, we have to be friendly to the women who work in businesses.

“You should not have to worry about your ability to controlling your bodily autonomy because the governor has pushed such an abominable and evil bill that is so restrictive,” she added. “It’s not only bad for morality and our humanity, it’s bad for business.”