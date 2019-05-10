While Duchess Meghan Markle is adjusting to life as a new mother to her baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, she’s also continuing to work on an issue close to her husband Prince Harry‘s heart: mental health.

The royals have united to advance a purpose-driven initiative to support those experiencing mental health struggles in real time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined forces to launch Shout, an extension of the Crisis Text Line that will allow users in need to text for free and confidential mental health support, PEOPLE reports.

The U.K. Based Crisis Text Line has been in use for more than five years and has processed 100 million messages thanks to some 5,000 trained crisis volunteers, the outlet reports.

Prince William appears in a video about the initiative and says it provides instant support, and enables people to have conversations anywhere and at any time.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching this service, knowing it has the potential to reach thousands of vulnerable people every day,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement. “Over the last few months Shout has started working quietly behind the scenes. We have all been able to see the service working up close and are so excited for its future.”

Volunteers have been trained for months to work with Shout and the royals are encouraging more people to step up and apply to become a Shout crisis volunteer.

“I think it’s so powerful,” she adds. “We really couldn’t ask for better spokespeople and champions. Mental health is the epidemic of this generation.”

For Prince William and Prince Harry, tackling mental health hits close to home because of the struggles they endured after the tragic and public death of their mother Princess Diana. The two have been open about their mental health issues and have made it their mission to help others tackle problems in that same realm.

In April, Prince Harry teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to launch a documentary series focused on mental health on Apple TV.

“I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” Harry previously said.