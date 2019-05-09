Some of our favorite Black stars graced the pink carpet at the Met Gala on Monday, but many fans couldn’t help but notice that Rihanna, the Met Gala queen herself, was missing from the “camp” festivities.

The entertainer’s supporters were in a frenzy on social media Monday night when they realized the style icon wouldn’t be making an appearance, especially since she co-hosted the event last year, in what Elite Daily describes “in a bedazzled Pope-inspired look,” that broke the Internet.

Every year, millions of people tune in to see what Rihanna is wearing to what is considered “fashion’s biggest night.”

Although she didn’t ‘wow’ us with her one-of-a-kind fashion taste, Rihanna made sure her followers knew she was checking out what people had to say.

She even shared her thoughts by posting her favorite look of the night on her Instagram, stating that co-chair of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour, was her “best dressed” look of the night. Click here to to see.

Still, Fans were crying out for answers online for why she was not there. One user, speculated that the beauty maven was obviously tangled up with her makeup line, Fenty Beauty. The user wrote on Twitter,

Rihanna at home playing with that fu**in makeup

Come to find out, the guess might have been right. Rihanna answered the user’s post on her Instagram story in the most hilarious way with a photo of her makeup products, her Gloss Bomb lippies, beside the tweet, with the caption: met ball 2019.

Publications like Harpers Bazaar, revealed she was actually in the U.K. working on her makeup collection.

Although many were disappointed, they couldn’t be disappointed, since Fenty Beauty is one of the most successful lines in the beauty industry right now.

Hopefully, Rihanna will make her return in 2020 to shut down the Met Gala like she does every year.