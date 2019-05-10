Laila Ali is not just a champion in the boxing ring, but also at home. The retired, undefeated, four-time world champ is taking on the challenge of spring cleaning and she’s coming prepared.

With her Home Made Simple with Laila Ali show on OWN and her plant-based line of Home Made Simple cleaning products at Walmart, Ali is more than capable of maintaining her home as a sparkling, stylish oasis.

Ali has a lot to juggle being a wife, mom, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, but she’s found ways to get her whole family involved with home up-keep and she she shared her tips with theGrio.

“A successful family really comes down to balance. A lot of times everything falls on moms’ shoulders, but we have to remember to take care of ourselves because if you don’t, you end up not being the best version for yourself for your family,” noted Ali, who stressed the importance of self-care and creating a peaceful home.

Ali also kept it real. She has a housekeeper who does the deep cleaning in her house, but she still makes sure her kids pick up after themselves and execute their chores. Although she never had chores growing up as the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, she makes sure her kids have a touch of responsibility in the house up-keep department.

In addition to the home-care tips, Ali also addressed a recent comment from 24-year-old super middleweight champion Claressa Fields. The Flint native calls herself the greatest female boxer of all time, a title that many ascribe to Ali. Her response might surprise you.

Watch the video for all of her Home Made Simple tips and her frank thoughts on the state of women’s boxing and her place in boxing history.