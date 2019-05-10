Shaquille O’Neal is a big and tall baller who understands the difficult dynamic of trying to find clothes and shoes that fit his larger-than-life frame.

So when the benevolent and big-hearted giant learned of a mother’s struggle to outfit her son, the former NBA player stepped in to help.

On Saturday Brittany Keith of Douglasville, Georgia, took to social media pleading for help in finding footwear for her son, Zach Keith, who reportedly wears a size 18 shoe. She was hoping someone could help her foot the bill for buying shoes for her football and basketball playing middle school son who already towers over her at 6 feet 2 inches tall, The Daily Mail reports.

“It’s hard finding shoes and cleats in his size let alone being able to afford them at times. He’s almost in a size 19 and I need help. If you can do anything to help I will be so appreciative,” Brittany wrote in her Instagram post.

She tagged many celebs and athletes and the local Atlanta station CBS 46 reached out to Shaq—and he delivered.

On Wednesday, Keith said her 13-year-old son didn’t actually expect to meet the superstar when they visited Shaq’s favorite big and tall store in Atlanta, Friedman’s Shoes.

“I told him that we were going to go to a shoe store and that we were just going around looking at shoes and seeing if we could afford a pair,” she told the new station.

Shaq has reportedly frequented the Friedman store often over the last 30 years and bought some 3,000-plus shoes.

It all started when an 18-year-old Shaq needed shoes for prom and the owner Bruce Friedman gave him a free pair.

“Bruce gave me a pair of shoes when I was 18-years-old for free, so I’ma take care of the kid today because somebody did it for me. I’m doing it for the kid,” said O’Neal who wears whopping size 23.

At the store, Shaq bought Zach ten pairs of new shoes.

Both Zach and his mom were thankful for Shaq’s helping hand and the assistance of social media.

“’I’m am so overwhelmed with all types of feelings right now. Thanks to everyone who shared my post. You all helped make this happen and kept pushing me to post… Words can’t express how I’m feeling,” Brittany Keith told reporters.