Sen. Kamala Harris continued to make her case for gun reform and promise to enact stricter gun legislation within the first few months if she’s elected President.

“I’m proposing, one, that if by my 100th day in office when elected president of the United States, if the United States Congress fails to put a bill on my desk … then I’m prepared to take executive action because that’s what’s needed: action,” Harris said during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper.

Harris, a 2020 Presidential contender, also spoke about 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, a student who lunged at a gunman and was killed during the Colorado school shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch last week, the NY Post reports.

“We are not waiting on tragedies and we are not waiting on good ideas,” Harris said. The “heroism of a child who we now mourn his loss, his parents’ only child.”

Harris said her executive action would include requiring anyone who sells more than five guns a year to perform background checks and directing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) “to remove and take away the licenses of gun dealers who fail to follow the law.”

Harris revealed to reporters last month that she owns a gun “for personal safety,” and believes that “smart gun safety laws” need not infringe on the Second Amendment.

“I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety,” she told Politico after attending a house party with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa. “I was a career prosecutor.”

“We are being offered a false choice,” she said. “You’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. It’s a false choice that is born out of a lack of courage from leaders who must recognize and agree that there are some practical solutions to what is a clear problem in our country.”