Steve Harvey is taking his own advice to act and think like a success. After his popular talk show was cancelled and he was replaced by Melissa McCarthy as the host of Little Big Shots, the popular comedian took the high road saying he can’t wait to see what God has in store for his next chapter in life.

NBCUniversal recently announced that Harvey‘s daytime take show, Steve, is officially coming to an end. Singer Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming series will replace Harvey’s time slot.

The season finale was reportedly taped last week.

During a segment after his show, an upbeat Harvey spoke with audience members about what’s next for him and how he’s in good spirits about the change of direction.

“I happen to be 62-years old. I’m in the middle of my 62nd chapter of the book that I’m writing. There’s been some good books in there, there’s been some good chapters and some bad chapters and some chapters that lasted longer than I wanted them to. That homeless chapter lasted way too long than I wanted it to,” he said to laughter.

“But in this 62nd chapter, I’ve got my finger on the corner of the page. All I’m doing is about to turn it. I can’t wait to see what God got for me on that other page,” he said.

Harvey’s promising outlook got a resounding cheer from his biggest fan, his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

“So proud of you baby! Let’s go do this #harveys #nextlevel #staytuned,” she wrote.

Even Tina Knowles Lawson chimed in to add her cheers to the chorus applauding Harvey.

“Yess Steve !!! You got a hell of a book written already and i can’t wait to see the next chapter!! God Bless you.”