Actress Meagan Good says that although she is a devout Christian, her normal church attendance has declined due to her ongoing negative experiences with other members.

“If I’m being completely honest, my experience with some church folks has not been that positive,” she told comedian D.L. Hughley on TVOne’s The D.L. Hughley Show. “At the end of the day, for me, I still love Christians. I will always love the church. I love my Lord and Savior, period point blank. That’s first and foremost over everything. But even though I love some of those people, I have to love them from a distance because my spirit is too sensitive.”

She said that she’s experienced criticisms from church members about her portrayals which have at times been racy. “There’ve been a few of them,” Good replied. “’I can’t believe she did this sex scene. She’s a married woman,’” she cited as a few examples.

The 37-year-old actress discussed her new film The Intruder, which co-stars actor Michael Ealy. On the topic of her on-screen love scenes and steamier performances, Good admitted to Hughley and co-host Jasmine Sanders that her husband producer DeVon Franklin, is supportive of her and encourages she give it her all during her performances, despite being a devout Seventh-Day Adventist preacher himself.

“He wasn’t looking to change me in marriage,” Good said of marrying Franklin. “He knew who I was before marriage.”

But still the criticisms haven’t ceased.

“It’s unfortunate because we’re supposed to be the biggest lovers,” she said of Christians. “Even if you disagree with someone or you don’t think what they’re doing is right, you’re supposed to mind your own business and pray for that person.

“Other times, you’re supposed to correct in love if that’s what God told you to do,” she continued. “And there was no correction in love. It was like a complete assault.”

Back in 2016, Franklin had to check an audience member during a sit-down interview with Good, when the fan pointed out that the preacher’s wife should cover up more.

“She’s not gonna cover up, she gon’ wear what she wants to wear in the name of Jesus…amen. Amen?” Franklin responded in her defense. “Yes she will! God bless you, we love you, I love you dearly but she has been as Christian as she is right now when she wore whatever she wanted to wear, so no we ain’t doing that!”

