Rapper Nipsey Hussle who was as noted for his business acumen as he was for his music, apparently died in debt to a music company, which now wants his estate to cough up the money they claim he owed them.

Paramount Recording Group is alleging that Hussle, 33, who was murdered March 31 in front of his South Los Angeles clothing store, owed the music company $32,000 before his death and are currently seeking back pay.

The Blast reports that the music company has filed a creditors claim with the rapper’s estate. According to court documents obtained by the entertainment publication, Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, reportedly owes the company money that its officials claims they won in a 2012 judgement against him and another party.

Just recently Nipsey’s older brother, Samiel Asghedom, who also goes by the hip-hop moniker Blacc Sam, filed documents requesting to be named administrator of his estate, The Blast also reported. The source stated Asghedom, says his brother died intestate — meaning he never drafted a will — and cites the artist’s estate to be worth a little over $2 million. The claim from Paramount Music Group is the first one to be filed against Hussle’s estate.

While the judge has yet to make a decision or ruling in the administrator request, Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, was denied emergency guardianship of his daughter Emani, 10. Prior to his death, Hussle and the mother of his child, Tanisha Foster, shared joint custody.

Unnamed sources had told The Blast earlier this month that Hussle’s family believed her mother was unable to provide a stable environment for the child to grow up in, hence their filing for a guardianship in hopes that the girl “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”.

But the judge ruled no urgency was granted for awarding the guardianship prior to a May 14 hearing, which did take place, but a decision is now pushed back until May 17. The judge also cited that the Nipsey’s family could not bypass notifying Emani’s mother of the file first.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said Nipsey Hussle died April 30. In actuality his death was March 31, 2019.