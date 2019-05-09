Nipsey Hussle’s brother Samiel Asghedom has joined the fight to help his sister gain guardianship over the late rapper’s daughter Emani.

—Nipsey Hussle’s team reportedly shuts down rumors that he hugged his alleged killer in video—

After Samantha Smith’s request for emergency guardianship of 10-year-old Emani was denied when a judge determined that the situation didn’t require that action. In documents that are heavily redacted and obtained by The Blast has filed a declaration in support of Smith.

At issue was the fact that Hussle and Emani’s mom shared joint custody and the family could not bypass notifying Emani’s biological mom Tanisha Foster first.

It was reported that Smith filed the petition for Emani Asghedom, to ensure that the girl “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”

The family also has big doubts that Tanisha can properly care for Emani.

The judge wrote: “No urgency demonstrated for granting this relief prior to hearing on May 14th,” the ruling states.

Smith detailed in the petition that she had no intentions of informing Emani’s mom, but the judge pushed back and ordered her to give the mother Tanisha notice of a hearing on her request.

Hussle and Emani’s mom was granted joint custody in 2013. The agreement at the time allowed Foster to have Emani during the week while Hussle had her on weekends. Later it appears that Hussle became the primary caretaker.

—After Facebook ban, Father Pfleger invites Minister Farrakhan to church—

Smith reportedly claimed in her petition she had “always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care.”

Hussle and his brother who is known as Blacc Sam were very close and the rapper’s memorial family showed numerous videos of the two throughout their childhood years.

Hussle was gunned down outside his Los Angeles Marathon Clothing Store March 31. On April 2, his sister took to Instagram to honor her brother and promised to keep close watch of Emani.