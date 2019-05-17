Two students at a California high school won’t likely be making memories at their prom and will face “severe consequences” for posting a vile “promposal” which spelled out the word n**ger.

On Wednesday, Palos Verdes High School Principal Allan Tyner said in a statement that he is personally going from class to class to talk with students about the misguided messaging that went viral where a student asked another out on prom in a message that was fueled with racist language.

“We will review appropriate behavior and how the use of hurtful racial slurs like the one used on this recent picture posted on social media is unacceptable,” he said, adding that this “one unfortunate event” is not representative of the whole school.

“Racist words and racist acts have no place in our school community.”

The “promposal” made its rounds on social media with two students laughing holding a sign that read: “Bianca You are racist, but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom.”

There were six black letters that clearly spelled out the n-word and apparently the students got a big laugh out of the ordeal. Palos Verdes is an affluent area and many of its residents worry that students are starting to normalize hate.

“PV is a disconnected bubble. We don’t feel like we’re part of a greater community,” Hayden Fuchino, a senior at the high school, told the Los Angeles Times. “That has led some, especially younger ones, to grow up in a community that doesn’t have a lot of diversity, which is detrimental when it comes to understanding other people’s viewpoints.”

According to the outlet, the students and their families have said they “are forming a response and anticipate severe consequences.”

The prom’s theme is ‘Wish Upon a Star,’ and the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

“We will rise above this, learn from this, and be a better school community because of it,” Tyner said.

“At this time, I am asking all teachers and parents in our school community to join me in reminding our students that we live in a society that must respect diversity and tolerance,” Tyner said. “Indeed, this life lesson is critical and is one that school and home must partner to teach.”