To celebrate their first anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released new photos from their wedding on their official IG account, and the images come days after Meghan Markle’s official royal occupation was revealed.

Nearly two weeks after welcoming their first child, the birth certificate of Baby Archie was revealed, and in addition to putting an end to the mystery about where he was born, it also lists the official title of the Duchess: Princess of the United Kingdom!

Harry’s is listed as “Prince of the United Kingdom.”

The former actress became a household name and a global star when she joined the royal family as Prince Harry’s wife. The couple posted 14 images to their Instagram account over the weekend, including several unseen pictures from their May 19 wedding, held in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The photo compilation is accompanied by the song “This Little Light Of Mine,” which played as Harry and Meghan departed the chapel on their wedding day, BBC reports.

In the post, the proud parents thank their fans and followers for “all of the love and support from so many.” Adding, “Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess declined to specify where their son was born when they introduced him to the world on May 8 at Windsor Castle. Many royal watches suspected Markle had a home birth. But the birth certificate states Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born May 6 at the American-owned Portland Hospital in Westminster, PEOPLE confirms.

“Parenting is amazing,” Harry said to reporters as he held Baby Archie in his arms during his public debut. “We are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and to be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Meghan described being a mother as “magic.”

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” she said.

Archie is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild and seventh in the line to the British throne. His parents are reportedly determined to provide him with as normal a childhood as possible; opting not to give Archie a royal title. He will likely be referred to as Master Archie as the grows up.