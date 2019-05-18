Candace Owens is the latest political instigator to get banned from Facebook for her extreme views on white nationalism, The Hill reports.

—Black conservative Candace Owens blasts House Judiciary Committee hate crimes hearing—

Owens took to Twitter to directly complain to President Donald Trump that she was kicked off the social media platform temporarily after saying that white supremacy is not a threat to Black America.

“Dear Donald Trump, My Facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are. I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes,” she wrote.

Dear @realDonaldTrump, My @facebook page has been suspended for 7 days for posting that white supremacy is not a threat to black America, as much as father absence and & liberal policies that incentivize it, are. I am censored for posting the poverty rates in fatherless homes. pic.twitter.com/Yh9DSW6DPk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

Owens has been at the center of several controversies tied to her conservative and sometimes far-right public stances — including criticism of Black Lives Matter and comments that Adolf Hitler’s murderous behavior would have been okay if he had limited it to Germany. She has also said that she believes that the Democratic Party takes Black voters for granted.

Her statements are problematic given that “Communities of color and religious minorities have long been subject to discrimination and have been targeted by groups who affiliate with ideologies of hate,” according to the House Judiciary Committee’s announcement earlier this year. Owens testified before the committee during a hearing on White Nationalism.

The committee continued: “White identity groups have a long history of oppressing racial and religious minorities and promote individual expressions of violence with the aim of preserving white racial and political hegemony. Social media platforms have served as world-wide conduits to spread vitriolic hate messages into every home and country.”

—Texas deputy goes viral after repeatedly trying to arrest the wrong Black man—

Yesterday Owens continued her assault against the social media platform and wrote:

“Facebook has allowed every post that has falsely and horribly accused Donald Trump of white supremacy to remain on its platform. But when a black woman begins discussing the TRUTH—which is that liberal policies have systematically ruined black homes—they censor. Unfair!”

Facebook has allowed every post that has falsely and horribly accused @realDonaldTrump of white supremacy to remain on its platform. But when a black woman begins discussing the TRUTH—which is that liberal policies have systematically ruined black homes—they censor. Unfair! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2019

Her account was later restored and in a statement to Fox News, Facebook said they said they determined the post wasn’t in violation of community standards.