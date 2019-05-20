A New York City police lieutenant has sparked outrage after his text messages following the death of Eric Garner were made public.

According to The New York Times, on Thursday, the damaging messages were read out loud during a police disciplinary hearing for Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was accused of recklessly using a chokehold that led to Garner’s death during an arrest in July 2014.

When the incident took place, the police commander received text messages from one of his officers informing him that Garner had been arrested, and was “most likely DOA” after authorities wrestled him to the ground.

“Not a big deal,” Lt. Christopher Bannon replied to Sgt. Dhanan Saminath. “We were effecting a lawful arrest.”

Pantaleo is accused by New York’s Civilian Complaint Review Board, an independent group that does oversight of police activities, of illegally administering a chokehold on Garner. The result of the hearing will determine if he will be fired or face other disciplinary action.

In Dec. 2014, a grand jury in Staten Island, N.Y., declined to charge Pantaleo in Garner’s death.

Those in attendance at the hearing gasped in shock as the messages were read out loud and the texts along with witness testimony shed new light on a death at the hands of police that in part spurred the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last Monday, Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, stood outside of NYPD headquarters in the rain to let supporters know that her fight for justice wasn’t over.

“Eric is crying from heaven ’cause he sees his mother and his family out here still trying to fight for justice for him,” Carr told protesters standing with signs that read, “#FireNYPD Daniel Pantaleo.”

“It’s been five years — five years we’ve been on the front lines trying to get justice, and they’re still trying to sweep it under the rug,” she continued.

The family alleges that NYPD has kept them in the dark, citing a state civil rights law — Section 50-a — that bars access to police officers’ personnel records. But several organizations are fighting to repeal the law as they believe it serves a roadblock that prevents police from building trust and maintaining safety with the communities they serve.