Jada Pinkett Smith has no shame in her game and she recently revealed some surprising news on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The actress opened up about her past problem with porn and revealed that she was shocked to find out her daughter, Willow Smith, was exposed to pornography at a young age.

“If I was still on my porn game, I’d be able to show you some good porn,” she says on the episode. “Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness.”

During the sit-down with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow, she explained a bit more about her past porn habits.

“We’re here to talk about the effects of pornography on relationships…This is an interesting one, and I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly. And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence,” she explains. “It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is, but it’s actually not.”

During the episode, Jada Pinkett Smith recalls her shock when she realized how much pornography her daughter was exposed to on the internet at age 11. The now 18-year-old Willow wasn’t shy about revealing her own thoughts on pornography.

“Low-key, I’m down for the expensive looking stuff. I’m down for the artistic,” Willow says during the episode. “If it’s artsy!”

The ladies also talk with a husband and wife about how his porn addiction almost destroyed their relationship. Check out the new episode HERE.

Check out the clip: