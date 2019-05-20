Louisville police arrested a mother and her son on Friday after the man allegedly pointing a gun at a one-year-old child and at several other people.

Lucas Scott, 24, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child, unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment. Laurie Scott, 57, is facing a charge for unlawful imprisonment, according to WLKY.

Police investigators say what prompted the incident was a drug transaction was an alleged drug transaction that went wrong. Reportedly an unidentified person stole $8,000 from Scott and he suspected the thieves lived in the 3600 block of Dena Drive. He is said to have taken a gun and went there to confront the person. Once inside, he flashed the gun and demanded his money back, urging his mother to “watch the door and handle business,” reported WLKY. And that is when things started to go south.

According to police, multiple witnesses of the incident told them that Scott then picked up the toddler and pointed the gun at her head, suggesting he would harm the girl if the money was not returned. Police said Scott then hit one of the men in the head whom he believed was involved with the theft then forced him to go outside to a vehicle.

Police arrested Scott and his mother after they observed blood inside the vehicle and on the gun and after Scott admitted he was the owner of the gun.

In other Louisville news Metro Police Department news, six Metro Police Department officers have been indicted on charges of work fraud after the department conducted a month-long investigation, according to WLKY. The officers were arrested last week but were in court on Monday where they each entered pleas of not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, the six officers – Michael Abernathy Jr., Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Jackie Miller, Ashley Spratt, and Roniqua Yocum – were all charged with theft and criminal syndication for receiving payment for private security jobs while they were on the clock working their regular police shifts. Miller was also charged with trying to destroy evidence.

The six officers have all been reassigned pending the outcome of the case.