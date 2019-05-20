YoungBoy Never Broke Again feels remorse over last week’s shooting, which claimed the life of an innocent bystander, saying through his lawyer that “I wish they would have gotten me, not him.”

According to the Miami Herald, YoungBoy’s lawyer claims that the rapper was the victim of an attempt on his life as his girlfriend, Kaylyn Marie Long, and entourage exited the Trump International Beach Resort Miami. YoungBoy’s security detail fired back in self-defense and a stray bullet struck and killed 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi instead. Three other individuals were grazed a Texas man, his girlfriend, and her 5-year-old son.

Now, YoungBoy is in a Louisiana jail with a judge left to determine whether the rapper, whose birth name is Kentrell Gaulden, violated his probation which was set three years ago following a shooting. Specifically, District Judge Bonnie Jackson cited this latest shooting and Gaulden’s subsequent social media posts where he was “talking trash and smack,” as possible incidents that may violate his probation, The Advocate reported on Friday.

After last Sunday’s shooting, Gaulden, 19, reportedly made a social media post promising retaliation. As a condition of his probation, the rapper was prohibited from posting on social media. In 2017, YoungBoy pled guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm and received three years of probation. Since his probation, YoungBoy has been arrested two times in separate incidents.

YoungBoy was in South Florida to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami Gardens. In an interview with The Miami Herald, YoungBoy’s lawyer James Manasseh said his client was “the victim of an assassination attempt,” and added that the rapper told him, “I wish they would have gotten me, not him.”

The platinum-certified rapper put out Until Death Call My Name last year. He has also guest starred in collaborations with Birdman, Chief Keef, and Rich The Kid‘s The World Is Yours 2 single “For Keeps.”