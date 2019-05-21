Ginuwine was enjoying a sexy moment on stage as he was serenaded by Ashanti but then things took a comedic turn.

Ashanti, who was performing at a concert in Texas, had a handcuffed Ginuwine all to herself for a lap dance he’ll never forget.

And apparently while backing that booty up in a blinged out bodysuit, she sat on the singer and got stuck while singing her song “Girlfriend.” Ginuwine however was clearly loving every moment of being at Ashanti’s service.

“Oh sh– and we stuck,” Ashanti said to the crowd while laughing.

From the looks of the video, Ginuwine doesn’t seem to mind though.

Ashanti’s dancers eventually had to step in to unhook the two performers. And the playful moment was well received well by fans who just figured maybe it was a sign that the singers should just hook up in real life.

“Uh oh. She pregnant! Lol! I ❤️her!” reality star Claudia Jordan wrote.

Even Ginuwine had a laugh, posting on social media:

“@ashanti better stop hand cuffing me before she get in mad trouble ..see got stuck!!!!! Lolololol thanks baby girl it was so much fun with you and the homie @ruleyorkcity we need to keep this going such a great turn out ,love you shawty and thanks again can’t wait to see y’all again blessings #entertainment,” he wrote.

Ashanti took the posts all in good fun, writing on Instgram:

“😂😂😂 how did we get stuck tho???😩🤦🏽‍♀️🤣 lol!! Thanks for coming up!! Had a blast!! Many blessings & much love!!!”

The show must go on!