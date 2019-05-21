A Georgia teacher has been removed from a classroom after a video showing a violent attack against one of his students went viral.

Akenga Smith, a teacher at Glenn Hills Middle School in Augusta, can be seen in a cell phone video confronting a student and aggressively shoving the boy. When the student pushes back the two fall to the ground as other students can be heard in the background screaming.

The teacher then grips the student up off the ground and pushes him out of the classroom door.

The teacher reportedly claims the student was being disrespectful and refused to leave.

The teacher has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the Richmond County Schools, WJBF reports.

The student’s grandfather, Todd Simmons, told reporters that he’s upset that an adult handled his grandson in this manner.

“A man doesn’t put his hands on a child, I don’t care what the situation was about,” he told the station.

According to a Richmond County School Counselor says, “We have panic buttons. So, somebody should have pressed the panic button.”

According to WRDW, Smith could be charged with Simple Battery after the Richmond County School System approved an arrest warrant for the teacher.