A former NFL player appeared in court Monday to face charges of raping two women, according to prosecutors.

Kellen Winslow’s criminal charges include two counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of forcible oral copulation, as well as kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, residential burglary and indecent exposure, for raping a 54-year-old hitchhiker and a 59-year-old homeless woman, the Post reports.

Winslow’s attorney Brian Watkins argued that the sex was consensual and pleaded with jurors to not judge the married man for his “cheating ways.” Watkins told jurors to review all the evidence and not the “lack of it.”

Winslow is a former Jets tight end and could be facing life in prison. Winslow is a football vet who played 10 seasons for five NFL teams. His father, a former star with the San Diego Chargers, was reportedly in the courtroom too.

Additionally, Winslow is also charged with another rape of a 17-year-old girl when he was in college, according to the outlet.

Winslow pleaded not guilty. He reportedly did not deny he had sex with the women, he just objected to the prosecutions narrative of what happened, his lawyer said.

Winslow reportedly was arrested again in February for lewd conduct after reportedly masturbating next to a 77-year-old woman in a hot tub in a gym.

He is now in jail without bail.