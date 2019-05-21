Residents in Sacramento, California are furious over the arrest of a 12-year-old Black child captured on a video that has gone viral.

According to Rolling Out magazine, Black Lives Matter of Sacramento is leading the charge in calling out local police for the excessive force used by officers who placed what appears to be a plastic bag over the boy’s head.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was reportedly attending a carnival when he was confronted by private security. It is not clear from the video what he was accused of, but police were called to deal with him and placed him in handcuffs as he protests being detained. As he argues a white object is placed over his head. A man recording the incident also argues with police.

Apparently the bag is what is commonly referred to as a “spit sock,” which is used on prisoners who are attempting to spit at cops. In the video posted by BLM Sacramento on Facebook, the child can be seen protesting the arrest as he is pinned to the ground. But has calmed down considerably by the time another office arrives on the scene.

However, despite the boy’s calmed demeanor, the unidentified officer still places the bag over the his head as the audibly upset crowd demands to know why such extreme actions are being taken against the minor.

The Sacramento Police Department has yet to release a statement about the incident but according to an op-ed appearing in several Black newspapers in California, the child who stands 4’10” and weighs less than 100 pounds, “was born with significant upper respiratory complications and according to his mother and grandmother, suffered from breathing difficulties particularly when anxious.”

The author of the article, attorney Mark T. Harris, who is representing the boy’s family, also alleges that officers “grasped his neck, placed him on the ground, handcuffed him with his hands behind his back, placed a knee in his back and forced his face into the asphalt.”

Harris, who works with noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, said locals feel particularly betrayed by the incident given assurances made by Sacramento police chief Daniel Hahn, who took office last year as demonstrations over the death of Stephon Clark went on.

Sacramento police have not yet released a statement on the incident with the boy.

